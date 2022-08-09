Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,512,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,255,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.00. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.