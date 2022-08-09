Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

