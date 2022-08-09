Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$125.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.22 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of VRNS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 11,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.93.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

