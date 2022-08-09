Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 10,636 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.23% of Evergy worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 23,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

