Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 3,758 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,801. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

