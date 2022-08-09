Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 1,330 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

