Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $26.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.24% of Amdocs worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

