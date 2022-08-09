Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $28.19 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $28,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $134.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,495. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

