Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $38.53 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $38,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 56,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

LNT traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. 34,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

