Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $42.24 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO traded down $15.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

