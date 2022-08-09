Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $50.67 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.3 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

TXN stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.71. 104,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66. The company has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

