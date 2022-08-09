Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 22,613 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,940. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

