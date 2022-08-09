Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.82. 37,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $284.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.09. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.17.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

