Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Vaxart Price Performance

Vaxart stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

About Vaxart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 250,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,343 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 5.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 214,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

