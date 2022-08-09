Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Vaxart stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
