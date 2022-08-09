Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,643. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

