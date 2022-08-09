Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.48 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

