Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of VECO opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,766,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

