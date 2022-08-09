Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

Verastem Stock Performance

VSTM stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

About Verastem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

