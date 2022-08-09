Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veritiv Stock Up 6.5 %
VRTV stock traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 253,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,260. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.