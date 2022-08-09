Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

