Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $31,859.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.13 or 0.07314249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00158505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00255439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00681839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00581606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,749,585 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

