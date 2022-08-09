Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 427 ($5.16).

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 340.80 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.38. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 577 ($6.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59. The company has a market cap of £924.30 million and a PE ratio of 596.41.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

