Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,217 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.