Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 2,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,004. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.