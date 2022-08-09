Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 481.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.21. 39,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

