Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. 8,404,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25.

