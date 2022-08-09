Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 231,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 147,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,340,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

