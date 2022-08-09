Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

