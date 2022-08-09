Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Visa stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.18.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,204,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $267,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 72.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,261,000 after acquiring an additional 294,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 619,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

