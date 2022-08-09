Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

