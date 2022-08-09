Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Transactions at Visa
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.