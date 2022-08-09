VITE Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.99 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,939,020 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

