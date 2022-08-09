Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

VVNT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 13,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,489. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 213,556 shares during the period.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

