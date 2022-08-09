Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.
VVNT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 13,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,489. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.27.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
