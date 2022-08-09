Vox.Finance (VOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $114,436.94

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005949 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $114,436.94 and $6.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 118,478 coins and its circulating supply is 84,112 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.