Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Vroom’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Vroom has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $284.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.
Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.
