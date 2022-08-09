Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Vroom’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Vroom Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Vroom has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $284.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

About Vroom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 934,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 468,539 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 83.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 300,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 137,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 957,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

