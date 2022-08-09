VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 10.3%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 3,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

VTEX Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $732.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in VTEX by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

