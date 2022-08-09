Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $270.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001857 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,973,001 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

