Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

Waldencast Acquisition Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 41,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.