Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.19. Warby Parker shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 5,521 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

