Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Watsco worth $45,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.4 %

Watsco stock opened at $285.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Stephens cut their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.