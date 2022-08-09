WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

