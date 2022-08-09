WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

