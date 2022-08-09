WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

