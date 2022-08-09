WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock Price Up 17.7%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 193,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 75,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

WEED Stock Up 17.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About WEED

(Get Rating)

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.