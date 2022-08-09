Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) recently:

7/27/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $45.00.

7/15/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $56.00.

6/15/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. 1,250,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.