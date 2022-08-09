Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.56. 51,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.