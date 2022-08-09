Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,920,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,953. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

