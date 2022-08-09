Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 2,594 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,049. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

