Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 106,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

