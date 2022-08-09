Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 196,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,536,096. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

