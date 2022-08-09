Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $441,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.89. 44,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

